WATCH: Tiger on the Loose in West Houston Neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas — Videos tweeted from a west Houston affluent residential neighborhood show a tiger on the loose. The tiger appears to be owned by one of the people living on the street.

“Apparently there’s a tiger loose on my parents’ {sic} West Houston street?” Rob Wormald tweeted. The video shows the tiger, wearing a collar, approaching a man in the middle of the street.

Apparently there’s a tiger loose on my parents’ West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx — robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021

His mother, Anne Wormwald, texted him that they were about five houses from this scene with 12 to 14 children. She wrote that the children would have been a “tasty” meal for the tiger.

“Nobody knew about the tiger,” she texted. “I would have been the first to volunteer to look after it.”

A second video, tweeted by Michael Schwab shows the encounter between the tiger and the man on the street.

Another Twitter user tweeted photos of the scene including a standoff between the armed man and the apparent owner of the tiger who is leading it back into his house.

KHOU CBS11 in Houston posted a video showing the tiger in a stalking stance as it moves toward the man in the street.

The Houston CBS affiliate reported that the man in the street seen holding a pistol on the tiger is an off-duty sheriff’s office deputy. They said the man held the tiger at bay until the owner loaded up the large cat into a vehicle and drove away.

The incident reportedly took place at about 8 p.m. Sunday evening in an up-scale neighborhood located near Texas Highway 6 and Memorial Drive.

In February 2019, Houston police found another tiger in a cage in an abandoned home on Houston’s southeast side, KHOU stated. Officials moved the tiger to a wildlife sanctuary elsewhere in Texas.

Keeping an unregistered dangerous wild animal in Houston is illegal inside the city limits of Houston, the local news outlet reported.