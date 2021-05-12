Mexican Feds Probe Border State Gubernatorial Candidates for Election Fraud

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Mexico’s government generated controversy after the recent announcement that federal investigators were targeting two of the top three gubernatorial candidates for the border state of Nuevo Leon, alleging election fraud. The candidate who is not under investigation belongs to the country’s ruling party, MORENA.

The case first surfaced Monday evening, when Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office announced it was investigating Nuevo Leon gubernatorial candidates Adrian De La Garza of the Revolutionary Institutional Party (PRI), and Samuel Garcia from Movimiento Ciudadano. Recent polls show them matching or beating Clara Luz Flores of MORENA.

According to the FGR, Adrian De La Garza is being investigated for issuing gift cards which would become valid if he won the election. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the practice took advantage of the poor. De La Garza claims the case is political targeting by MORENA and law enforcement.

In the case of Samuel Garcia, the FGR claimed the candidate, his wife, father, and in-laws are providing unreported donations to the campaign. While the FGR statement does not go into detail, the case appears to be linked to comments made by Garcia about his family donating money to the campaign that does not appear on his campaign reports. Garcia’s wife, Mariana Rodriguez, is also a social media influencer who allegedly used her network to promote her husband.

Members from Garcia’s party have come out to publicly defend the candidate.

