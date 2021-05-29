Technology, K-9s Aid in Apprehension of Escaping Migrants near Border in Texas

A Border Patrol K-9 team tracks a group of migrants. A mobile surveillance vehicle captures the events. (Image: U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents utilizing advanced technology, K-9 teams, and old-fashioned tracking techniques continue to apprehend large migrant groups attempting to avoid apprehension. In one incident this week, agents tracked a group on foot for more than four hours.

Surveillance video shows a Del Rio Sector K-9 team tracking a group of migrants attempting to avoid apprehension, Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted.

Uvalde Border Patrol Station agents utilized foot tracking skills to find a group of 37 migrants. The agents tracked the migrant group for more than four hours.

“Agents are trained and experienced in tracking people that don’t want to be found and this outstanding example shows the persistence of our agents,” Skero said in a tweeted message.

Another video tweeted by Skero shows Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector utilizing their skills and technology to track down more groups of migrants hiding under the cover of darkness.

From the start of this fiscal year, October 1, 2020, through the end of April, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 90,000 migrants — a 377 percent increase over the previous year. Of those, more than 70,000 were single adults, the majority of whom will be returned to Mexico under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

