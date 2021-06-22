14 Migrants Rescued in California Wilderness near Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 14 migrants who became lost in the Jacumba Wilderness after illegally crossing from Mexico into California. The rescues occurred in separate incidents during a four-day period ending on June 20.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents received multiple 911 distress calls between June 17 and 20 from lost migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border, according to information provided by El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials. The recuses took place in the Jacumba Wilderness region in separate incidents.

#RESCUES As we continue to experience excessive heat, USBP agents rescue 8 undocumented individuals in a 6 hr. span on Tuesday. The terrain within El Centro Sector is extreme, the summer heat is severe, & the miles of desert you must hike are unforgiving.https://t.co/SvxDIcB1TQ pic.twitter.com/cZ7rvx3GBz — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) June 18, 2021

During the four-day period ending on June 20, El Centro station agents responded to multiple 911 calls and carried out search and rescue operations. Three of the four incidents took place during the afternoon of June 17 where agents rescued six migrants lost in the mountain ranges located southeast of Ocotillo, California, officials stated.

On Friday, agents rescued two more migrants in separate incidents in an area west of Ocotillo, the report continued.

The agents carried out rescue operations again on Saturday leading to the saving of three more lives. The agents rescued another three on Sunday.

In total, the agents apprehended 14 migrants who became lost in the Jacumba Wilderness after illegally crossing the border. Two of the migrants required transportation by EMS personnel to nearby hospitals for heat-related illnesses. The remainder appeared to be in good health. Agents transported the healthy migrants to a processing station.

“CBP’s message for anyone who is thinking of entering the United States illegally along the Southern border is simple: don’t do it,” a CBP spokesperson told Breitbart Texas in response to an email inquiry. “When migrants cross the border illegally, they put their lives in peril. The terrain along the border is extreme, the summer heat is severe, and the miles of desert migrants must hike after crossing the border in many areas are unforgiving.”

“Individuals who cross illegally into the United States through the desert risk facing difficult terrain, unpredictable weather, dangerous wildlife, and abandonment by callous smugglers,” the CBP spokesperson said. “After crossing the border, smugglers often pack as many migrants as they can into locked houses with little to no sunlight, poor ventilation, and unsanitary conditions, making the houses a breeding ground for contagious diseases.”

The number of migrant deaths along the entire U.S.-Mexico border through the end of May stands at 203 — just 37 short of the 250 known deaths for all of Fiscal Year 2020.