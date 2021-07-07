WATCH: Large Migrant Group Walks Through Arizona Border Wall

On Monday, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents using infrared cameras observed a group of mostly single adult migrants breaching the border wall and attempting to escape responding agents. The group of 156 were arrested shortly after the entry was observed by camera operators.

The group was observed just west of the San Luis, Arizona, Port of Entry. In all, more than 2,000 migrants were arrested over the July 4 weekend. Normally, Yuma is known as a relatively calm section of the border.

The sector has seen a rise in apprehensions. The groups entering illegally in this area are a troubling sign for Border Patrol in the summer months. Highs in this part of Arizona routinely reach 110 degrees or more. Temperatures this week are forecast to reach 115 degrees. Since January, agents have apprehended more than 100 groups of migrants numbering 50 or greater.

In Fiscal Year 2020, the Yuma Sector was ranked near the bottom for migrant apprehension volume. This year, the number has climbed nearly 800 percent to 47,358, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection as of May.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.