Large Group of Migrant Children Abandoned in Arizona Desert near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents find 100 migrants, including 90 children, abandoned in Arizona desert. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector)
Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Tucson Sector
Bob Price

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 migrants in the desert near Sasabe, Arizona. Human smugglers abandoned the group that contained more than 90 unaccompanied minors.

Border Patrol agents patrolling the Arizona border with Mexico near Sasabe encountered a large group of migrants, according to a tweet by Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin. The group consisted of more than 100 migrants.

Included with the group were more than 90 unaccompanied alien children.

“After crossing the border illegally, they were left in the scorching heat until agents arrived,” Chief Modlin wrote.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, Border Patrol agents arrested a Guatemalan man who illegally crossed the border near Nogales, Arizona. A background check revealed a warrant from an Illinois court for Failure to Appear. The agents turned the man over to the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Illinois.

Human smugglers find many ways to abuse the migrants they are transporting into the U.S. Earlier this week, Chief Modlin tweeted a report of a group of 11 migrants found locked inside a tractor-trailer. The migrants had limited air circulation and no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment by the smugglers.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

