Texas Firefighter Reportedly Kidnapped, Murdered in Cancun Resort

A Texas firefighter died during a vacation in Cancun this week. Relatives claim he was kidnapped and murdered. Mexican authorities have yet to release detailed information on the case.

Earlier this week, Arlington firefighter Elijah Snow traveled to Cancun with his wife to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary, Telemundo Dallas reported. On Monday morning, Snow’s body was discovered at a hotel. Snow’s father, Ron Snow, was also a firefighter who died in 1985 on duty.

Relatives told a CBS News affiliate that on their first night in Cancun, the couple went to a bar at their all-inclusive resort and then returned to their room. Snow reportedly returned to the bar after his wife went to sleep. Around 4 a.m., the wife noticed that Elijah had not returned. By 8:30 a.m. Snow’s body was found at another resort. Relatives were initially told Snow’s death was an accident.

Snow’s family hired an attorney who obtained crime scene photos showing he was severely beaten.

According to a short statement from the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office, they have begun looking into the case and revealed Snow’s body was recovered in a second hotel.

La @FGEQuintanaRoo informa que inició carpeta de investigación en relación al deceso de un masculino originario de Texas en el municipio de Benito Juárez. Se investigan las circunstancias en las que ocurrieron los hechos. El cuerpo fue localizado en una ventana de un baño (1/2) — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) July 23, 2021

