16 Migrants Found in Boat off California Coast

A San Diego Sector Border Patrol marine unit interdicted a human smuggling vessel off the coast of California and led to the apprehension of 16 migrants.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the newly formed San Diego Sector Marine Unit encountered a 25-foot sports fishing vessel during the evening of July 31, according to information published on August 3. The agents encountered the vessel and observed it sitting heavy in the water.

Saturday, the #USBP Marine Unit intercepted a fishing vessel with 16 smuggled migrants aboard. Smuggling along the CA coastline is not only illegal, it’s inherently dangerous for all involved parties. The boat operators now face Federal charges. Read: https://t.co/LzIVTPO6Hq pic.twitter.com/wto8e83M7D — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) August 3, 2021

The agents stopped the vessel off the coast of the Mission Bay channel and conducted a search of the boat and found two operators and three migrants on the deck. A further search revealed 11 more migrants hiding in the cabin.

In total, the agents found 16 undocumented migrants on board, officials stated. Those included a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor.

Agents arrested the 16 migrants, including the two human smugglers, and transported them to the Border Patrol station for processing.

The operator of the vessel, a 30-year-old Mexican national, was arrested along with the co-operator, a 50-year-old Mexican national. They both face federal human smuggling charges. Border Patrol officials seized the boat.

“Smuggling along the California coastline is not only illegal, it is inherently dangerous for all involved parties,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “I’m thankful our agents and partners are out there daily to intercept such incidents.”

