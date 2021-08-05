EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Next Chief of Border Patrol Warns Migrant Crisis is ‘Unsustainable’

Raul Ortiz, who will assume the role of Chief of the United States Border Patrol later this month, spoke to Breitbart Texas on Wednesday as he begins a tour of the busiest sectors in the state. Chief Ortiz began in Del Rio by visiting the Border Patrol station and spoke with employees about the challenges facing the agency.

Ortiz, a native of Del Rio, spoke about the current migrant surge and the difficulties the Border Patrol is facing due to the unprecedented increase in illegal entries. Ortiz says the Del Rio Sector is now the second busiest in the nation.

The agency is dealing with a surge in illegal migration that has not showed signs of slowing over the summer months. Ortiz says more than 1,000 migrants on a daily average are being apprehended in Del Rio and nearly 3,000 on most days in the Rio Grande Valley.

Ortiz says the nationalities encountered, at least in the Del Rio Sector, are different than a little more than a year ago when he served as Del Rio Sector’s Chief Patrol Agent.

“The demographics and the population of folks we are encountering out there on a daily basis are much different than when I was the Chief here, you are seeing folks from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Brazil and on and on,” he says.

Ortiz acknowledged the Border Patrol is overwhelmed by the influx but also says the strain on resources is being felt by U.S. Health and Human Services, ICE, local non-government agencies, and border communities more broadly.

He communicated his vision for a path forward–citing the re-institution of expedited removal flights for some family units that began on Friday as one new example. He says the institution of consequences has served well to lower the number of illegal migrant entries in previous surges.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.