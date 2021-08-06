EXCLUSIVE: Vaccinated Border Patrol Agents Test Positive for COVID in Texas

A source within Customs and Border Protection informs Breitbart Texas that Border Patrol agents working in an Eagle Pass processing center are continuing to test positive for COVID-19 despite typically being fully vaccinated. Eight agents have now tested positive within the last two weeks at the location.

The eight were assigned to process migrants apprehended in the Del Rio Sector in a soft-sided structure currently at 200 percent capacity. As reported by Breitbart Texas earlier this month, six agents detailed to Eagle Pass to assist with the current migrant surge tested positive. The source reports the number is expected to rise.

The source says agents are beginning to be hospitalized and one is in an intensive care unit.

The increase in migrants entering the United States illegally has crippled the Border Patrol’s ability to safely detain and absorb the volume. At several locations in Texas, the Border Patrol has been forced to resort to outdoor detention areas.

A spokesperson for the Border Patrol Union told Breitbart Texas they are alarmed by the increases in positive cases among agents.

“The National Border Patrol Council is extremely concerned with the administration turning a blind eye to the massive influx of illegal crossings along the southern border. It has been reported that in the last week, more than 1,500 COVID positive illegal border crossers have been released into the City of McAllen alone,” the spokesperson said.

“We have at least 80 agents that have tested positive and at least 150 more quarantined,” he added.

Several of the agents who tested positive are fully vaccinated. It is unknown if the agents were exposed to the Delta variant. According to the Border Patrol, 4,000 migrants are apprehended daily between the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley Sectors.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.