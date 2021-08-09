VIDEO: Texas Border Sheriff Jails 17 Migrants on State Charges

The Kinney County Sheriff’s Office posted images of 17 migrants booked in jail after illegally crossing the border from Mexico. The migrants were arrested by state police following an emergency declaration by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“This is happening! 17 illegals this morning at the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office,” officials posted on a Facebook video. “Judge Narci Villarreal magistrated each illegal alien. Thank you DPS for all your help.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sheriff also posted a group of photos showing the 17 migrants in their county jail uniforms.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_end">﻿</span>

Governor Abbott tweeted the Facebook post as an example of his “Catch and Jail” policy for illegal immigrants who are breaking Texas laws after illegally crossing the border.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety continues to arrest illegal migrants coming across the border and sending them to jail. Here is an example from this morning with ⁦@TxDPS⁩ working with the Kinney County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/wJqW86AMgH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 6, 2021

Governor Greg Abbott pledged to arrest migrants who violate Texas laws and put them in jail, Breitbart Texas reported in an exclusive interview in June.

“If you come to Texas, you’re subject to being arrested,” Abbott said in a message to migrants thinking of coming to Texas. “You’re not going to have a pathway to roam the country. You’re going to have a pathway directly into a jail cell.”

“We want to be very aggressive in working with local officials and begin making mass arrests,” Abbott stated. “In working in collaboration with a large number of counties — that means we’re going to be arresting a lot more people.”