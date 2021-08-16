Toddler Found in 100+ Degree Rail Car near Border in Texas

A Border Patrol K-9 team carrying out train inspections in the Del Rio Sector found a toddler and his mother locked inside a grain-hopper rail car. The mother and son were without food or water in triple-digit temperatures.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials tweeted photos of a rail car inspection that led to the prevention of a potential tragedy. Agents came upon a mother and a toddler locked inside the hopper.

During commercial train inspections, a BP K9 led his partner to a group of migrants that included a toddler and his mother. With temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, the child was wearing only a diaper and had no food or water. Great work and outstanding rescue K9 Novak! pic.twitter.com/bWE0pK6ozQ — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) August 13, 2021

A Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the presence of “human cargo” inside the rail car. Upon inspection agents found the toddler wearing only a diaper. Officials said the mother and child had no food or water.

Apprehensions of migrants in the Del Rio Sector skyrocketed this fiscal year as agents took nearly 183,000 migrants into custody, according to the July Southwest Border Land Encounters report released late last week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. This represents an increase of 533 percent over the same period last year and moved the Del Rio Sector to the position of second-busiest sector in the nation.

Agents in the Laredo and Del Rio Sectors frequently find migrants stashed in grain-hopper rail cars. One month ago, Laredo Sector agents found another child locked inside a similar rail car, Breitbart Texas reported.

“This dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death,” Laredo Sector officials said at the time. “Many times, undocumented individuals choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late. Fortunately, in this case, agents detected the individuals and were able to apprehend them before any fell victim to a heat-related injury.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.