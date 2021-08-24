1100 Migrants Apprehended After ‘Breaching Old Barrier,’ Says Border Patrol

Yuma Sector agents apprehend 1,100 migrants. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol)
Bob Price

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended about 1,100 migrants over the weekend who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Officials report the migrants “breached the old primary fence.”

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted border security surveillance video screenshots showing multiple groups of migrants staging to cross outdated border barrier technology in southwest Arizona. During the weekend, agents apprehended approximately 1,100 migrants after they made their way into the U.S.

In a separate incident on Monday, Yuma Sector agents received a call for help from a 50-year-old woman who became overheated after entering the Imperial Sand Dunes area. A CBP Air and Marine Operation aircrew with onboard BORSTAR and air interdiction agents found the woman and provided medical assistance to the overheated woman.

In July, the latest available report, Yuma Sector agents apprehended nearly 18,000 migrants. Of those, officials classified 5,320 as Single Adults, 8,649 Family Unit Aliens, and 811 as Unaccompanied Alien Children.

Most significantly was the increase in apprehension of family units. The apprehension of the nearly 9,000 migrants represents an increase of 8,909 percent over the previous July.

