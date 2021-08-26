Migrants Hide in New Car Transports on South Texas Trains

On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville, Texas, discovered 19 migrants hidden on a Kansas City Southern train during routine inspection. The migrants were found hidden in a box car carrying new vehicles from Mexico.

On Wednesday, in a repeat of the previous day’s event, an additional 34 migrants were discovered in cars. The migrants were arrested without incident.

These episodes are becoming all too common along the southwest border during the current crisis. The discovery of migrants hidden on freight trains is a daily occurrence. The migrants are found near the border and sometimes miles away during inspection by Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement. Migrants are increasingly finding unique and sometimes dangerous places to hide on the trains leaving Laredo, Texas.

During Thursday’s train search, 15 additional migrants were found trapped inside a grain hopper, covered in a white powdery substance. This discovery prompted the Border Patrol to summon the Hebbronville Fire Department for assistance in decontamination and treatment of those found trapped. According to the Border Patrol, there were no serious injuries.

Laredo is the largest commercial crossing from Mexico into Texas. More than 3,600 trains with over 400,000 rail cars enter the U.S. through Laredo annually.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.