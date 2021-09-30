Texas Border County Votes to Sue Biden for ‘Failing to Enforce the Law’

A Texas border county voted this week to sue the Biden Administration for allegedly failing to enforce the immigration and border security laws of the United States. County officials say the White House “failed Del Rio” in the buildup of the Haitian migrant crisis that brought thousands of migrants to the county this month.

The bipartisan Val Verde County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to seek legal action against President Joe Biden for “the invasion of the county in Del Rio,” San Angelo Live reported.

“It is time that we get together with other counties and cities along the border to stand up and do something,” Commissioner Beau Nettleton, a Republican, said during the meeting of the commissioners court. “I don’t have the answer to whether a lawsuit solves this problem but it draws attention to this problem. They took the same oath of office that I did which is to uphold the constitution, the laws of the United States and the laws of Texas. They need to do their job and stop what is going on.”

Earlier this month, Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens, a Democrat, told the San Angelo news outlet he blamed the Biden Administration for the crisis that built when upward of 15,000 migrants were camped under the Del Rio Bridge in his county.

“Our administration, our president has done a shit job,” Judge Owens stated. “They do not realize what they are doing for us.”

San Angelo Live reported that Val Verde County officials continuously reached out to the federal government for answers regarding the Haitian migrant camp. They said the government left them in the dark.

“Fifty percent of the population of this city was sitting underneath our International Bridge – how is a town of this size, with our tax base supposed to deal with that problem,” Nettleton added. “I don’t want to put our county in this position but we have no choice because it’s going to happen again and it has to end.”