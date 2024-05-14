Pizza Delivery Driver Reportedly Shoots Alleged Armed Robber Dead

A pizza delivery driver in Houston, Texas, shot and killed an alleged armed robber shortly after 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

WTHR reported the Houston Police Department indicated the man was delivering a pizza when confronted by two alleged robbers. The two allegedly “demanded money at gunpoint.”

The delivery driver reportedly responded by pulling his own gun and opening fire, killing one of the alleged robbers and sending the second fleeing.

HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook commented, “We’re not sure how the pizza delivery went so wrong that somebody wound up getting shot, but that is what we’re investigating right now.”

The deceased individual’s brother responded to the incident by questioning why the pizza delivery driver was armed in the first place.

The brother said, “If you were the pizza delivery guy, why did you have a, why were you armed?”

FOX 9 noted the pizza delivery driver remained at the scene and cooperated with responding officers.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

