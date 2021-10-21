Large Group of Cuban, Venezuelan Migrants Apprehended near West Texas Border

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector apprehended a group of more than 100 migrants after they illegally crossed from Mexico. Officials report the group consisted of migrants from Cuba and Venezuela.

Del Rio Sector officials tweeted an image showing a large group of migrants apprehended by Eagle Pass Station agents. The tweet states the group of Venezuelan and Cuban migrants illegally crossed the border Wednesday morning.

Over 100 undocumented migrants surrendered to Eagle Pass Station agents after making an unlawful entry this morning. The large group of Cuban and Venezuelan nationals were arrested and transported to a Border Patrol processing facility. pic.twitter.com/NVfDpHrM3v — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) October 20, 2021

The agents arrested the migrants and transported them to the Border Patrol processing facility, officials stated.

Sector officials reported nine other smuggling attempts across the sector on Tuesday. Officials did not release the total number of migrants apprehended in these human smuggling attempts.

9 smuggling attempts were halted across Del Rio Sector yesterday. Many of these human smugglers are career criminals whose criminal convictions include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaultive family contact, fugitive from another state, and DWI. pic.twitter.com/QB9b7L1yNF — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) October 20, 2021

“Many of these human smugglers are career criminals whose criminal convictions include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assaultive family contact, fugitive from another state, and DWI,” the tweet states.

The Del Rio Sector is currently the second busiest of the nine southwestern Border Patrol sectors. During the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 21, the agents apprehended nearly 215,000 migrants. This represents an increase of 533 percent over the same period in FY2020.