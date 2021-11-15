Group of 225 Migrants Apprehended in West Texas Border Town

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants who illegally crossed near Eagle Pass, Texas. The group of 250 is part of an increasing number of migrants apprehended in the Eagle Pass Station area of responsibility.

“The station is averaging over 500 apprehensions per day so far this month, making Eagle Pass the new hot spot for Del Rio Sector,” Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials tweeted. “We continue to adjust operations with our constant focus on national security.”

Eagle Pass Station agents arrested a group of 225 last night. The station is averaging over 500 apprehensions per day so far this month, making Eagle Pass the new hot spot for Del Rio Sector. We continue to adjust operations with our constant focus on national security. pic.twitter.com/NxSy5z6VMj — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 12, 2021

Border Patrol officials previously stated that human smugglers utilize large groups, like this group of 250 migrants, to tie up law enforcement assets in the area in order to run drugs or so-called “high-value” migrants into the U.S.

In September, Haitian migrants make the Del Rio Sector and the city of Del Rio, Texas, the new ground zero of human smuggling activity along the U.S.-Mexico Border. Del Rio Sector officials say that with 500 migrants being apprehended per day, Eagle Pass is now that center of activity.

Over the weekend, Eagle Pass Station agents apprehended more than 1,600 migrants.

Eagle Pass Station agents have encountered over 1,600 migrants since Friday. Smugglers crossed several groups of over 100 in an attempt to overwhelm our capabilities. We continue to coordinate with our international partners to stem the flow of illegal crossings in this area. pic.twitter.com/jNob41uyNE — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 15, 2021

During the month of October, the first month of the new fiscal year, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 28,073 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. This represents an apprehension rate of about 900 migrants per day. Now, Eagle Pass Station agents alone are apprehended about 500 per day.

These apprehensions are part of the nearly 160,000 migrant apprehensions in October detailed in a leaked Border Patrol document reviewed by Breitbart. This is up by 129 percent from the previous October report.

A source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection speaking to Breitbart under the condition of anonymity said that of the more than 158,000 migrants apprehended in October, only 59,000 were returned to Mexico under the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Trump administration.

Nearly 100,000 migrants required longer detention in temporary holding facilities while awaiting processing for delayed removal under the order or in the case of more than 60,000 migrants, release into the United States.