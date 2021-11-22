VIDEO: Musicians Shot During Performance in Central Mexico

Two musicians sustained gunshot wounds during a performance in central Mexico. A motive remains unknown. The shooting comes days after officials canceled a town fair in another municipality after cartel gunmen attacked the musical entertainment and issued violent threats against the event organizers.

The shooting took place on Saturday night in Chimalhuacan, Mexico State, when Gerardo Diaz and Su Gerarquia were performing. According to information revealed by Diaz, the band was on stage when shots rang out from an unknown location, grazing one of his bandmates in the head and striking a second in the shoulder. Diaz posted a video on his Facebook page to apologize for stopping the performance. The wounded musicians have since been released from a hospital.

A video recorded by a spectator and shared on social media captured the moment when Diaz is seen ducking while shots fire. The musicians tried to continue for a few seconds but ran backstage after realizing two bandmates were shot.

The shooting comes days after cartel gunmen attacked another musical group in the same state. Members of La Familia Michoacana Cartel hung banners threatening musicians not to perform. La Adictiva played anyway and their tour bus was shot at after the show. No injuries were reported.

