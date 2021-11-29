12 Gunmen Killed in Central Mexico During Cartel Clashes

At least 12 cartel gunmen died over the recent weekend in clashes throughout the north-central Mexican state of Zacatecas. Authorities are refusing to disclose the true death toll. The state has made headlines worldwide after dozens of bodies were found hung from overpasses.

The violence kicked off Friday when gunmen from the Sinaloa Cartel clashed with the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and then both fought with Mexico’s National Guard. Locals told Proceso Magazine that the shootouts lasted hours that day. The death toll is believed to be more than a dozen, however, Mexican authorities claimed only eight died.

The violence continued on Saturday when gunmen from the CJNG ambushed a smaller group of National Guardsmen patrolling the region. Facing an overwhelming number of foes, the Guardsmen called for backup. Mexican authorities have not confirmed an official death toll, however, local news outlets report several dead gunmen and destroyed police vehicles.

Zacatecas is one of the main highway hubs in Mexico connecting the capitol region, coastal states, and U.S. border ports — a desired logistical feature for cartels.

Zacatecas is the same state where last week, gunmen from the Sinaloa Cartel hung bodies from highway overpasses.

