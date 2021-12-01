East African, Middle Eastern Migrants Apprehended in Texas near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend migrants from a multitude of nations who cross the border illegally from Mexico into Texas. Recent apprehensions include migrants from what Border Patrol classifies as “special interest” nations including East African, Middle Eastern, and Asian nations.

Over the Thanksgiving week, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended migrants from Eritrea, Lebanon, Syria, and Tajikistan, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. Newly appointed Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens tweeted a photo showing the apprehension of a large group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who also illegally crossed from Mexico into Texas.

A typical day at the office in the Del Rio Sector…

A group of 107 migrants was encountered yesterday in Eagle Pass, consisting of 103 Venezuelans, 3 Colombians, and 1 Nicaraguan national. Del Rio Sector continues to see over 1,000 encounters per day! pic.twitter.com/HBtvv5ZG3d — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) November 30, 2021

“We encounter individuals from all over the world attempting to illegally enter our country,” Chief Owens said in a written statement. “Our agents are focused and work hard to ensure that we detect, arrest, and identify anyone that enters our country in order to maintain [the] safety of our communities.”

Eagle Pass Station agents apprehended one female and five males from Eritrea and one male from Uzbekistan near Eagle Pass, Texas, on November 24, officials stated. Eritrea is located in northeastern Africa along the Red Sea. It borders Ethiopia, Sudan, and Djibouti.

Two days later, Del Rio Station agents apprehended two men — one from Syria and one from Lebanon. The following day, Eagle Pass Station agents apprehended a man from Tajikistan.

These apprehensions of foreign nationals add to the 28,111 migrants from more than 50 nations apprehended by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents in October — the first month of the new fiscal year. November apprehension numbers are not yet available.

During all of FY21, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended migrants from 106 different nations, officials reported.

Our agents are focused and work hard to ensure that we detect, arrest, and identify anyone that enters our country to maintain the safety of our communities. – Chief Owens Click below for more information:https://t.co/uHPTFta2Uj — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 1, 2021