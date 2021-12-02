Bi-National Effort Cracks Down on Border Fence Cutting in New Mexico

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with Mexican law enforcement to arrest and prosecute human smugglers who cut border fences in New Mexico. The initiative is designed to create consequences for breaching border barriers.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted images of a border barrier fence cut by a suspected human smuggler in New Mexico. Agents turned the suspected human smuggler over to Mexican authorities for prosecution under a bilateral Fence Cutter Initiative after finding him in possession of bolt cutters.

Cutting Border Barrier is a Crime! The #BorderPatrol and the Government of Mexico working jointly located a 20 year old who cut a section of border barrier. Now he faces prosecution in MX. In FY22, 198 breaches discovered in #ElPaso Sector each costing up to $400 to repair. pic.twitter.com/AIZi8WxCBM — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 1, 2021

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents and Ciudad Juarez Police Department Officers conducting mirrored patrols along the US/Mexico international boundary encountered a group of four individuals attempting to enter the United States near the Santa Teresa port of entry,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “CJPD officers apprehended the group on the Mexican side of the border. One member of the group was in possession of a set of bolt cutters at the time of the arrest.”

Border Patrol agents turned the 20-year-old Mexican national over to prosecutors in Mexico.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations operating in the El Paso Sector frequently use bolt cutters, grinders, and acetylene torches to breach the border barrier, as it represents a challenge to Transnational Criminal Organizations who are organizing and executing daily illegal smuggling attempts,” officials stated. “Since FY22 began in Oct, El Paso Sector has identified more than 198 breaches. Cost to repair ranges from $300 to $400 depending on location and type of barrier”

“Our partnership with the Government of Mexico has been invaluable and we are increasing accountability one breach at a time,” Chief Chavez said in a written statement. “The Fence Cutter Initiative is ground roots level effort enacted by officers and agents keeping our shared border safe and secure.”