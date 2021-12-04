North Texas Police Officer Dies After Shootout

A veteran Mesquite, Texas, police officer was killed outside a grocery store while responding to a disturbance call Friday. As the officer investigated a dispute, a male suspect produced a firearm — prompting a shootout. The officer was struck twice and later died. The unidentified suspect was shot once and remains in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Friday at 1:40 p.m. at the 1500 block of South Belt Line Road. As of press time, the officer has not been formally identified. During a press conference posted by The Dallas Morning News, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill described the events leading up to the officer’s death.

“This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family. He was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department,” Gill told reporters.

Gill went on to say the officer was “a good man, good friend, and good officer” in the emotional statement he provided on Friday evening. The incident is currently under investigation and charges have not been announced.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement offering condolences. “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the Mesquite Police Department officer who passed away this evening,” Abbott said.



