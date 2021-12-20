Eight Bodies Found in Los Zetas Cartel Mass Grave in Mexican Border State

Eight bodies were discovered in a mass grave in a Mexican border state used by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas (CDN). The revelation comes as hundreds of travelers are reported missing after they drove to and from the Texas border.

The discovery took place last week in Salinas Victoria, Nuevo Leon. The location of the mass grave is 25 miles north of the Monterrey Metropolitan area and next to the highway leading to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

According to information released by authorities in Nuevo Leon, the case first began when a local rancher collecting firewood found what appeared to be human remains. When authorities arrived, crime scene investigators found one body and human fragments. As time passed, the number climbed to eight bodies. It is unclear how many are in the mass grave or if there are more to be found in the vicinity.

The highway connecting Monterrey with Nuevo Laredo is infamous in Mexico due to hundreds of travelers being reported missing. Those travelers are believed to have been kidnapped by CDN-Los Zetas enforcers who protect the route. The gunmen set up makeshift roadblocks to stop travelers for interrogation, often with fatal consequences. The criminal organization is linked to a large portion of violence in Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, and Coahuila.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.