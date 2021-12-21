Photos: Filthy Conditions of Migrant Stash Houses Found Along Southwest Border

Photos tweeted by U.S. Border Patrol officials this week show the filthy and dangerous conditions human smugglers force upon migrants. The photos show the conditions of stash houses discovered along the southwest border.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum tweeted images documenting the “unsanitary conditions” migrants face as cartel-connected human smugglers warehouse them.

The following images reflect the unsanitary conditions undocumented non-citizens often unknowingly place themselves as they attempt to travel through the United States after making an illegal entry.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/6EpXeD8H5W — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) December 17, 2021

In a separate incident, smugglers dangerously packed migrants in multiple tractor-trailers. These smuggling tactics leave the migrants locked inside the trailers with no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop two human smuggling attempts involving commercial tractors resulting in the apprehension of nearly 100 undocumented individuals.

#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/aF80nNLwPB — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) December 20, 2021

In the El Paso Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted photos of two houses in her sector. The photos again show no social distancing or any other COVID-prevention protocols.

HUMAN SMUGGLING! #ElPaso Station #USBP along with @HSIElPaso #Agents encountered 30 migrants crammed into 2 different stash houses waiting to be transported further into the #USA. As criminal orgs continue their illicit activities, agents will continue targeting them! Great job! pic.twitter.com/gjXbMzkgeh — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 20, 2021

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted images from houses raided by agents and local law enforcement officers. The raids led to the arrests of 19 migrants from Central America and Mexico. Again, the photos show the crowded conditions and migrants not wearing personal protection equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Three stash houses dismantled with the help of local law enforcement. The joint effort led to the arrest of 19 people from Central America and Mexico. pic.twitter.com/xh3MOvNWZl — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) December 16, 2021

Further west, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted photos from a crash scene involving a fleeing human smuggler. The smuggler’s vehicle caught fire while the driver attempted to flee from the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint. Border Patrol agents risked their lives to pull two migrants from the burning vehicle.

Agents bravely #rescued two migrants from the trunk of a burning vehicle.

When a U.S. citizen driver attempted to flee from the I-19 Checkpoint, the vehicle caught fire within a few miles and came to a stop. Nogales Station agents reacted quickly, and no one was hurt. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/Dcs9IkJIqK — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 21, 2021