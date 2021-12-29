EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mexican Cartel Paddles COVID Lockdown Violators at Christmas Party

Cartel gunmen in southern Mexico still enforce COVID-19 restrictions in their territories and resort to corporal punishment for violators.

Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive video capturing the moment when gunmen from La Familia Michoacana lined up party-goers and delivered 10 strikes to each man with a paddle. The incident took place last week in the town of Ajuchitlan, Guerrero, where the Familia Michoacana masquerading as self-defense groups imposed their mandate prohibiting large gatherings.

According to the citizen journalist who leaked the expletive-filled video, the maskless men were punished for having a Christmas celebration.

The paddlings began in early 2020 when Mexico began to see a dramatic spike in cases. At the time, critics lashed out at Mexico’s government over the lack of response to the pandemic — claiming that cartels were doing more to promote public health. In the areas controlled by La Familia Michoacana, gunmen and even police began paddling lockdown violators.

In Guerrero, La Familia Michoacana lieutenant José Alfredo “La Fresa” Hurtado Olascoaga implemented the measure after his brother and top regional boss, Johnny Hurtado “El Pez” Olascoaga was hospitalized from the virus. Violators can get up to 100 strikes with a paddle or pay approximately $1,000 USD.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.