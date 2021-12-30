Texas Police Continue Search for Missing Afghan Little Girl

Police in San Antonio continue the search for a little girl who has been missing since December 20. The young child went missing from a playground at her apartment complex.

Police officials say Lina Sardar Khil, disappeared from a playground near her family’s apartment complex in northwest San Antonio on December 20, KENS CBS5 reported. On Wednesday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he was not treating the investigation into the missing girl as a kidnapping.

“We are not treating this as an abduction right now,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters. “We are treating it as a missing person. The longer the time lapses, the less hopeful we become.”

Lina disappeared around 5 p.m. on December 20 from a playground located in an apartment complex where her family lived. Officials issued an Amber Alert shortly after the girl went missing.

Since that time, local search and rescue teams and FBI investigators joined the effort to find the girl.

The local CBS affiliate identified the girl’s family as having moved to the United States from Afghanistan.

“What tore up my heart the most is that this baby’s family came here to be safe and now she is missing,” Search and Rescue SATX member Nina Glass told KENS.

A reward of more than $150,000 has been raised in an effort to find information about the little girl’s whereabouts., the Daily Mail reported. The Islamic Center of San Antonio ($100,000) and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio ($50,000) teamed up to provide the reward.

The FBI flyer states Lina was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes. She is described as having straight shoulder-length hair. Police say Lina is four feet tall and weighs approximately 55 pounds.

Officials request anyone with information about Lina’s disappearance contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660. The local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate are listed as alternative contacts.