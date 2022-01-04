Texas Police Seize $5M in Meth on Border Highway

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol trooper thwarted an attempt by cartel smugglers to move 54 pounds of methamphetamine away from the border Tuesday. The trooper located the contraband concealed in water well pumps.

According to DPS, the narcotics have a street value on $4,708,310. The seizure occurred on U.S. Highway 77 near Kingsville. The identity of the driver has not been released.

The area is a highly trafficked corridor for human and narcotics smugglers. U.S. 77 stretches for nearly 500 miles from Brownsville, Texas to Sioux City, Iowa.

The trooper was assigned to the corridor as part of Operation Lone Star, a border security initiative that began in March 2021. The operation involves the deployment of Texas Highway Patrol troopers and National Guard to the border.

Since the start of the operation, DPS troopers have made more than 9,300 criminal arrests and engaged in more than 1,000 vehicle pursuits. This seizure adds to the more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine seized. Troopers also found $7.4 million in currency being smuggled on Texas highways.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.