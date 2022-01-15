Large Migrant Group Wearing Camo Arrested in Remote West Texas Border Sector

A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of a large group of migrants attempting to avoid detection by wearing camouflage. The arrest took place in a remote area of the Big Bend Sector in Texas.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted an image of a large group of migrants wearing camouflage to avoid detection.

Yesterday, agents from the Van Horn Border Patrol Station, with assistance from Air and Marine Operations and TX Department of Public Safety, apprehended a large group south of Van Horn, Texas. Agents located the subjects attempting to hide in the brush. pic.twitter.com/fgGRJPVINS — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) January 14, 2022

Van Horn Station agents teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew on January 13 to locate and arrest the group of migrants. Officials report the migrants attempted to hide in the brush and utilize camo to avoid detection and arrest.

Agents transported the migrants to the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station for processing under CBP guidelines.

The human smuggling tactic of wearing camo is utilized frequently in this desolate area of Texas. On January 12, Van Horn Station agents apprehended another group of more than 30 migrants attempting to avoid detection.

Yesterday, agents from the Van Horn Border Patrol Station were assisted by @CBPAMO in apprehending multiple groups, totaling more than 30 undocumented non-citizens. Agents discovered foot sign leading north away from the international boundary between Mexico and the United States pic.twitter.com/64lh25WZnO — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) January 13, 2022

The agents observed foot tracks leading away from the Texas-Mexico border, Chief McGoffin tweeted. The agents contacted AMO for overwatch assistance and located the group.

At night, the smugglers abandon the camo tactic in favor of dark-colored clothing. Alpine Station Border Patrol agents teamed up with Brewster County Sheriff’s Office deputies to arrest a human smuggler and a group of migrants.

Agents assigned to the Alpine Border Patrol Station, with the assistance of Brewster County Sheriff’s Deputies, apprehended an individual transporting a group of Undocumented Non-Citizens into the United States. #Partnership #Teamwork #USBP #BCSO pic.twitter.com/ym7LFN7kAR — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) January 14, 2022

Earlier in the week, a canine team from the Sierra Blanca Station apprehended two different groups of undocumented non-citizens attempting to conceal themselves in the brush. K9 Elvis and his handler apprehended more than 15 subjects. #GreatJob #HonorFirst #USBP pic.twitter.com/NNGXNn42I1 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) January 13, 2022