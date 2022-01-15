Large Migrant Group Wearing Camo Arrested in Remote West Texas Border Sector

Van Horn Station Border Patrol agents apprehend a group of migrants wearing camo to avoid arrest. (U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector)
Bob Price

A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of a large group of migrants attempting to avoid detection by wearing camouflage. The arrest took place in a remote area of the Big Bend Sector in Texas.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted an image of a large group of migrants wearing camouflage to avoid detection.

Van Horn Station agents teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew on January 13 to locate and arrest the group of migrants. Officials report the migrants attempted to hide in the brush and utilize camo to avoid detection and arrest.

Agents transported the migrants to the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station for processing under CBP guidelines.

The human smuggling tactic of wearing camo is utilized frequently in this desolate area of Texas. On January 12, Van Horn Station agents apprehended another group of more than 30 migrants attempting to avoid detection.

The agents observed foot tracks leading away from the Texas-Mexico border, Chief McGoffin tweeted. The agents contacted AMO for overwatch assistance and located the group.

At night, the smugglers abandon the camo tactic in favor of dark-colored clothing. Alpine Station Border Patrol agents teamed up with Brewster County Sheriff’s Office deputies to arrest a human smuggler and a group of migrants.

