Del Rio Sector Becoming Busiest for Illegal Border Crossings, Says Chief

Del Rio Sector agents apprehend more large migrant groups -- one as large as 400 on Tuesday night. (U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Bob Price

A massive migrant surge in the Del Rio Sector is threatening to make this the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors, according to Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens. With approximately 4,000 apprehended over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend and nearly 1,000 more on Tuesday, the Del Rio Sector is leading the Rio Grande Valley Sector for January apprehensions.

A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed to Breitbart Texas that Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 16,000 migrants so far this month. This compares to the approximately 13,000 apprehended during the same period in the Rio Grande Valley sector. If this trend holds through the end of the month, Del Rio will overtake Rio Grande Valley as the busiest sector along the southwest border with Mexico.

Chief Owens tweeted images of more large migrant groups who surrendered to Border Patrol agents immediately after crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. The chief reported five groups crossed the border overwhelming the limited resources available in the sector. One group alone consisted of more than 265 migrants.

By the following morning, the agents apprehended more large migrant groups. One of these apprehended during the cover of darkness consisted of more than 400 in a single group.

The Del Rio Sector appears to be overtaking the Rio Grande Valley Sector as the busiest in the nation. Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported agents in this sector apprehended more than 4,000 migrants during the first six days of the new year. Another 4,000 were apprehended over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. As of Wednesday morning, the number of apprehensions is estimated to exceed 16,000.

