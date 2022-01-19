4400 Migrants Apprehended over Weekend in One West Texas Border Sector

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 4,400 migrants over the three-day holiday weekend. In addition, the agents interdicted 27 human smuggling incidents and responded to 11 rescue calls.

Owens tweeted a video showing a Del Rio Sector agent helping to pull a group of migrants out of the swiftly flowing Rio Grande. As the video begins, another Border Patrol agent is already in the water attempting to help the struggling migrants.

I often say that I want you to see the men & women of the U.S. Border Patrol through MY eyes. Why? Well, here you go. If you could stand beside them, this is what you would see each & every day. Bottom line. These folks are alive today because of the USBP. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/Q8DHRWMk9b — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 14, 2022

Agents utilized a rope to pull the migrants out of the river.

“I often say that I want you to see the men & women of the U.S. Border Patrol through MY eyes,” Chief Owens said in the tweet. “Why? Well, here you go. If you could stand beside them, this is what you would see each & every day.”

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted an image of a group of migrants being apprehended over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Over the three-day weekend, agents apprehended approximately 4,400 migrants.

No weekends off … Friday to Monday across Del Rio Sector yields:

4,400 apprehensions

27 smuggling cases stopped

11 calls for rescue, locating 10 pic.twitter.com/f9Kt2wLEPD — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) January 18, 2022

In addition to the apprehensions, Border Patrol agents were called to prosecute 11 migrant rescue operations. Ten of those resulted in the rescue of migrants in distress. The agents also interdicted 27 human smuggling incidents.

The Del Rio Sector has now overtaken the Rio Grande Valley Sector as the busiest in the nation. Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported agents in this sector apprehended more than 4,000 migrants during the first six days of the new year.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.