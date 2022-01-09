EAGLE PASS, Texas — A trusted source within Customs and Border Protection tells Breitbart Texas the migrant surge in Eagle Pass is continuing into the new year with 4,000 arrests in the Del Rio Sector. During the first eight days of the new year, agents along the entire southwest border apprehended more than 19,000 migrants.

The source says daily apprehensions are on still the rise as large groups in excess of 100 migrants are crossing the Rio Grande into Texas on a daily basis. The source provided a photo of the latest group of more than 100 mostly Venezuelans crossing the border south of the city.

According to the source, the Del Rio Sector, of which Eagle Pass is a part, is experiencing a higher rate of migrant arrests since January 1 than the Rio Grande Valley Sector. The increase in traffic, according to the source, has the agency stretched thin in the area. “The latest surge in traffic has put Del Rio Sector at the head of the pack this year, we have apprehended more than 4,000 migrants in just six days” the source added.

The source says the Rio Grande Valley Sector usually leads all other Border Patrol sectors in southwest border apprehensions. At least for now, the source says, the Del Rio Sector has a slight lead in apprehensions during the first six days of 2022. According to the source, more than 19,000 migrants have been apprehended since the new year began — more than 4,000 in Del Rio alone.

The large groups are not a new phenomenon to the area. The frequency of the crossings, however, is increasing according to the source. In December, Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass arrested more than 150 mostly Nicaraguan migrants in one single group.

The source added that the resources needed to apprehend, transport, and process the migrants are having an impact on employee morale and is also impeding the agency from providing an adequate level of border security in the area.

“Getting enough busses out to bring everyone in is not easy, agents are frustrated knowing that once a large group is processed and moving out, another one is on the way in” the source explained.

The strain on personnel and resources needed to process the migrants who are surrendering in large groups caused the agency to reduce routine patrols in many areas along the border. The reduction in regular patrols led to an increase in the number of migrants managing to evade capture.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, an estimated 428,000 migrants managed to elude apprehension in 2021. Agents previously told Breitbart the numbers of got aways are likely much higher because of the constant flow of migrants being apprehended and the reduced field patrols.

The source says in most cases, migrants choosing to surrender are released into the United States to pursue their asylum claims once processing is completed.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.