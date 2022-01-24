Texas Border City Officials Resign After FBI Raids Congressman’s Home

Two Laredo municipal officials resigned their posts shortly after federal agents carried out a search warrant at the home of U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

On Friday, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads resigned, local news reported. One day before, City Attorney Dean Roggia also handed his resignation. Both reportedly came as a surprise to the public. The officials cited private reasons for their departures.

Both resignations came soon after federal agents raided Cuellar’s house in Laredo as part of a federal inquiry, Breitbart Texas reported. Agents took computer equipment and documents from the raid.

One day after the raid, Laredo Major Pete Saenz issued a statement to local outlets announcing that Laredo Police had not taken part. Saenz claimed the sudden resignations are not linked to Cuellar.

“We are hoping all goes well for Congressman Henry Cuellar and his family, and may truth and justice prevail,” Saenz reportedly said in the statement per the Laredo Morning Times.

According to ABC News, the raids stem from a federal grand jury inquiry into Cuellar, his wife, and associates regarding dealings with officials from Azerbaijan. The inquiry is reportedly looking into “anything of value” that Cuellar or his associates may have been offered by foreign interests and any favors in return. Grand jury proceedings and inquiries are traditionally sealed. It remains unclear how ABC News was able to get access to the documents.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.