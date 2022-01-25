WATCH: Biden Admin Mass Releases Single Adult Migrants into Texas Border City

Fox News witnessed the release of “a large number of single adult illegal immigrants” into Brownsville, Texas, Sunday morning. This classification of migrants is routinely removed to Mexico under the Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the CDC instituted in during the Trump administration.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported witnessing large numbers of single adult migrants being released by the Biden administration into an office space in Brownsville. Melugin said it is the first time he has observed the direct release of single adults into Texas communities.

NEW: We witnessed the federal gov mass releasing single adult migrants, almost all men, at a parking garage in Brownsville. Taxi cabs were then called for them. We followed the taxis to Harlingen airport, where the migrants were dropped off to get on flights around U.S. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HcSSwtjMnR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 25, 2022

Melugin’s video shows a large number of migrants getting off a federally contracted transportation bus at an unmarked office.

“What you’ll quickly notice is these are all single adults being released — almost all of them men,” Melugin explained. “No children, no family units.”

“This raised eyebrows for us because single adults are supposed to be expelled from the country via Title 42,” he continued. “We watched as these migrants were ushered into this unmarked office with a for lease sign.”

He said there were black tarps set up to block the camera’s view of the office’s interior. Taxis arrived a short time later and began shuttling the migrants to the local airport.

“Several of the migrants told Fox that they had crossed illegally that morning, paying approximately $2,000 per person to cartel smugglers,” Fox News reported. “They also said they were flying to destinations including Miami, Houston, and Atlanta.”

Fox reported:

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said its agency was not involved in the release. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source who viewed the footage said they believed it was an ICE release. In a statement to Fox News, the city of Brownsville said its Office of Emergency Management, through federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), works to facilitate “the transfer of these migrants to their final destination by allowing them to use services to contact their families, NGOs, or a taxicab.” It confirmed that the parking garage serves as a staging area for migrants to be given travel information to “facilitate their transfer to their final destinations.” Migrants can also be given a health screening there, a spokesperson said.

This discovery comes as Biden administration officials finally released the Southwest Land Border Encounters report for migrant apprehensions for the month of December, Breitbart Texas reported. The apprehension of migrants in December along the southwest border with Mexico jumped for the second straight month to 170,186. This represents an increase of more than 139 percent over the same month in 2021 and is more than the three previous December reports combined.

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector where the incident reported by Fox News occurred, continued to lead the nation in apprehensions with 43,844 of the 170,186 total apprehensions (25 percent). This was an increase of nearly 155 percent over the previous year.

Breitbart Texas reached out to ICE officials for additional information on the release of single adult migrants into Texas. We also reached out to CBP to find out why the migrants are being released to ICE rather than being expelled under Title 42. An immediate response was not available.