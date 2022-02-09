Feds Test Robotic Dogs for Deployment Along U.S. Border Regions

Department of Homeland Security officials are testing robotic dogs which may eventually be deployed to assist Border Patrol agents in drug and human smuggling interdiction. The agency is testing multiple models.

DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced earlier this month that it is testing multiple Automated Ground Surveillance Vehicles (ASGVs) for use by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and Border Patrol agents. The vehicles, referred to as robotic dogs, are developed as a force multiplier in a similar fashion to the agency’s use of drones and other surveillance technology.

“A big part of our job here at S&T is to understand the current operational needs of our DHS components and find innovative technologies to support them,” Agent Brett Becker of the CBP Innovation Team (INVNT) stated. “We are keenly aware that the CBP mission is broad and the risks to personnel are many, and that’s why S&T’s work to fill capability gaps is so critical. And that’s specifically why we think that the robot dog solution is such a great fit.”

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd disagrees. Judd told Breitbart Texas in a phone interview that “It’s a gimmick.” He said the Biden Administration is desperate to show improvements at the border. “I just don’t see it,” he added.

S&T officials said the development team worked with the U.S. Army’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate to prepare the “robot dogs” to engage in evaluation testing. Testing reportedly took place in the El Paso region to simulate “harsh environments” including heat and low oxygen conditions.

Judd explained he has only heard rumors of testing, rather than actual demonstrations. “This is not even close to being ready to put into operation,” the union president explained. He said he prefers aerial drones to ground-based robotics.

Breitbart Texas reached out to DHS officials for more information about testing and implementation plans. The agency has not yet responded.

