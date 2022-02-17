Border Patrol Drone Finds 24 Migrants Avoiding Arrest in Texas

Laredo Sector agents utilize sUAS night vision technology to find migrants avoiding arrest. (U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents in Texas continue to arrest migrants attempting to avoid apprehension with the use of aerial video technology, whom would otherwise be classified as “got-aways.”

Laredo Sector Carl E. Landrum tweeted an image showing what Border Patrol agents see when Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) cameras pick up a group of migrants moving through the brush. In this incident, the agents were led to the location of 24 migrants attempting to avoid arrest.

The sUAS operators guided the agents to the migrants who placed them under arrest.

“As USBP continues to expand its use of border technology, smugglers are discovering that it is becoming harder to hide under the cover of darkness,” Chief Landrum said in the tweet.

Further west, agents in the remote Big Bend Sector utilize night vision technology to find groups of migrants wearing dark and camouflaged clothing to attempt to hide in the brush.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.