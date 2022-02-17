Border Patrol Drone Finds 24 Migrants Avoiding Arrest in Texas

Border Patrol agents in Texas continue to arrest migrants attempting to avoid apprehension with the use of aerial video technology, whom would otherwise be classified as “got-aways.”

Laredo Sector Carl E. Landrum tweeted an image showing what Border Patrol agents see when Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) cameras pick up a group of migrants moving through the brush. In this incident, the agents were led to the location of 24 migrants attempting to avoid arrest.

Coordinated guidance from a Laredo Sector Small Unmanned Aircraft System operator results in the arrest of 24 noncitizens. As #USBP continues to expand its use of border technology, smugglers are discovering that it is becoming harder to hide under the cover of darkness. pic.twitter.com/1GSja0Jies — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) February 15, 2022

The sUAS operators guided the agents to the migrants who placed them under arrest.

“As USBP continues to expand its use of border technology, smugglers are discovering that it is becoming harder to hide under the cover of darkness,” Chief Landrum said in the tweet.

Further west, agents in the remote Big Bend Sector utilize night vision technology to find groups of migrants wearing dark and camouflaged clothing to attempt to hide in the brush.

BIG BEND AGENTS TAKE THE BEST PICTURES – ACCORDING TO BIG BEND AGENTS; 21 ILLEGAL ALIENS APPREHENDED

Van Horn and Sierra Blanca Agents, with @TxDPS got two separate groups early Wed. morning. Kudos for Starry Night impression! #BorderPatrol #BorderPatrolAgent #BPUnion #Police pic.twitter.com/gf1cyr58sP — Border Patrol Union – Big Bend (@nbpc2509) February 17, 2022

MULTIPLE GROUPS APPREHENDED; ALL AGREED THAT THEY ONLY WATCH THE SUPERBOWL FOR THE COMMERCIALS:

Jokes aside, Marfa, Van Horn and Sanderson #BorderPatrol Agents, with assistance from @TxDPS caught multiple groups Sun/Mon.Some tried to run, but all were caught. Great job everyone! pic.twitter.com/y89wutMDEo — Border Patrol Union – Big Bend (@nbpc2509) February 16, 2022

Agents assigned to the Van Horn Border Patrol Station, apprehend multiple groups of Undocumented Non-citizens. Most of the subjects were wearing camouflage clothing and attempting to conceal themselves in the brush near Van Horn, Texas. #USBP pic.twitter.com/O2zh7TJWFn — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 17, 2022

