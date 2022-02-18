Half Ton of Meth, Fentanyl Seized in RV at Arizona Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona seized a large load of 110 pounds of fentanyl and 880 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into Arizona in a motor home.

CBP officers assigned to the Lukeville Port of Entry on Monday observed a Roadmaster Class A motor home approaching from Mexico for entry into the United States. During an initial inspection, a narcotics detection K-9 alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, according to information provided by CBP officials in Arizona.

The officers then conducted a physical search and found 129 packages filled with drugs hidden in the roof-mounted air conditioning system, officials stated. The officers tested the drugs and identified them as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The approximately 990 pounds of drugs have an estimated street value of nearly $4.4 million, the report states.

“Our CBP officers remain focused on their mission of protecting our nation’s borders and keeping dangerous drugs from reaching our communities,” Port of Lukeville Director Peter Bachelier said in a written statement.

The officers seized the drugs and the RV and arrested the suspected drug smuggler. All were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and preparation for prosecution.

During Fiscal Year 21, which ended on September 30, 2020, CBP officers assigned to the Tucson Field Office seized a total of 18,413 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl. During the first three months of this year, officers have already seized more than 5,600 pounds of these illicit and dangerous drugs.

