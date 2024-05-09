Axelrod: Biden’s Economic Messaging Based on His ‘Pride’, Not Empathy

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser David Axelrod said that President Joe Biden isn’t leading with empathy with his economic messaging and “if he doesn’t win this race, it may not be Donald Trump that beats him, it may be his own pride.”

Axelrod stated, “I don’t understand this. I don’t understand, all these months later, he went — I thought they spent $25 million, mistakenly, last fall, touting Bidenomics and making the same argument that the President’s making here. It is absolutely true, the world was plunged into an economic crisis and America was plunged into an economic crisis by the pandemic, and we’ve come back faster than almost any other country. And he’s right about that, but that’s not the way people are experiencing the economy. They’re experiencing it through the lens of the cost of living. And he is a man who’s built his career on empathy, why not lead with the empathy? And I think he’s making a terrible mistake. It may not be — if he doesn’t win this race, it may not be Donald Trump that beats him, it may be his own pride.”

