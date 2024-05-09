Biden’s Deputies Use Refugee Program to Import Economic Migrants

President Joe Biden’s deputies are converting Congress’ refugee program for populations stricken by war, famine, or disasters into yet another pipeline for poor foreigners to get into Americans’ jobs, homes, and shopping centers.

“Last summer, we came together to set up Safe Mobility Offices in Guatemala, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador – providing screening and referral information to individuals where they are,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told regional foreign ministers in Guatemala on May 7. He continued:

Since the program’s launch, we’ve settled – resettled over 7,500 refugees [from the Americas] in the United States, and another nearly 20,000 individuals have been approved for various other legal pathways. And this is only the beginning. We are on track to resettle six times more individuals this year than last year.

This year, according to the New York Times, “the Biden administration has streamlined processing and opened up so-called Safe Mobility Offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Ecuador and Costa Rica to help take in applications from migrants and expand refugee processing from the region.”

In prior years, U.S. officials formerly imported refugees fleeing from wartime zones, such as Syria or Somalia. For example, in 2016, under President Barack Obama, his deputies imported roughly 60 percent of 85,000 refugees in 2016 from five war zones in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Burma, Iraq, and Somalia. The prior programs matched the Department of State’s description of Congress’ law:

defines a refugee as an individual who is outside their country of nationality, or if no nationality, their last habitual residence, and who is unable or unwilling to return to, and is unwilling or unable to avail themselves of the protection of, that country because of persecution or a well-founded fear of persecution on account of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.

In 2020, President Donald Trump reduced the refugee inflow to 20,000, prompting fierce protests from government-funded refugee agencies and employers, especially meatpacking companies.

This year, Biden’s wealthy deputies are using the refugee program to fund 125,000 people who want to move to the United States — despite the massive economic burdens they are imposing on ordinary Americans and their towns.

A 2023 report to Congress said the administration in 2024 would pull 35,000 to 50,000 people out of South America and the Caribbean. That inflow is the same as from the far larger “Near East/South Asia” region, which includes Afghanistan. The process for picking migrants is made in cooperation with a host of U.S.-led and international-run agencies.

This extra inflow via the refugee pipeline is in addition to the roughly 10 million migrants smuggled in via legal, illegal, and quasi-legal programs, such as parole pipeline, catch-and-release, and job-seekers who use B-1/B-2 visitor visas to walk through airport customs.

Administration officials also plan to raise the refugee inflow via the “Welcome Corps” program that allows federal officials to accept refugee requests by U.S. groups and organizations, such as a church serving people from Haiti or Honduras.

However, the welfare-aided migrants are an imported windfall to local employers, retailers, and renters, and also for the government aid agencies that are the backbone of the Democratic Party. For example, the federal and state governments hired many left-wing people for the job of helping to spend $37.5 billion in refugee aid from 2005 to 2020. The refugees also provide a huge supply of diverse stories for empathy journalists in regional media sites.

The refugee migrants are being sent to many states including California, Florida, and Ohio,

Those costs of extraction immigration are displayed in Akron, Ohio, where the influx of hardworking but unproductive and poor migrants has helped to keep wage gains below inflation and has pushed up housing costs for American families — forcing the local government to make taxpayers pay the bill. The Akron Beacon Journal newspaper reported in February 2023:

The city of Akron is pursuing $5.3 million in federal money to provide rental assistance and free legal counsel for struggling renters and to increase affordable housing options. The proposed programs are in response to deepening concerns that too many residents are drowning in Akron’s rising rental market, which has recorded one of the highest eviction rates in the country. One City Council member likened the efforts to “leveling the playing field.” A top city official said right to counsel alone, as it has in other cities, could reduce eviction filing that reached record levels at the end of 2022.

A real-estate firm, Redfin, reported the rising home prices that are a problem for families and young people in the city:

In April 2023, Akron home prices were up 6.4% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $125K. On average, homes in Akron sell after 21 days on the market compared to 13 days last year. There were 262 homes sold in April this year, down from 297 last year.

But that gusher of money and sympathy helps build political support in Washington among Democrats and Republican legislators, regardless of the huge civic damage, tax burden, and pocketbook harm done to their American voters.

The migration program is mostly funded via the House and Senate appropriations committees, which rarely consider the costs of the refugee programs. For example, Congress recently added an extra $3.5 billion to help Biden’s deputies import more people through the refugee pipeline.

The money was buried in the $95 billion aid program for Ukraine and Israel.

The Associated Press described two of the lucky recipients of Biden’s generosity:

Two students were sisters from Honduras who had fled their homes and traveled to Mexico, where they lived for about a year until they learned they had been approved to come to South Carolina. Leliz Bonilla Castro said she didn’t know much about Columbia when she arrived but she liked the warm weather and welcoming people. She said the refugee program had given her and her three children a future. “For those who want and have the opportunity to come (to this country), it is the best way to save your life and to have a better future for your kids, which are the ones we think about the most as parents,” she said through a translator.

In 2021, Blinken congratulated Honduras for electing a female president. The country suffers from a crime problem, partly because U.S. migration programs have already extracted more than 1 million young Hondurans to work for the U.S. consumer economy.

The program is importing many under-educated people from the Congo, in part, because lobby groups are eager to set up migration pipelines from Africa.

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has relied on Extraction Migration to grow the consumer economy after it helped investors move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The economic policy has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded, low-status Americans.

The policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar policies have damaged citizens and economies in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The colonialism-like policy has damaged small nations and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.