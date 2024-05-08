Hollywood Slams Apple IPad Pro Commercial: ‘The Destruction of the Human Experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley’

Apple’s new commercial for the iPad Pro tablet is getting a big thumbs-down from Hollywood creative types who were horrified by the spot’s depiction of a giant industrial press crushing analog cultural items, including books, musical instruments, a record player, and physical toys.

Once the press lifts, it is revealed that all of those items were magically compressed into a new iPad Pro.

The commercial, titled “Crush!” is rubbing creative types the wrong way, with some suggesting the spot too accurately (or cluelessly) captures what tech giants like Apple are doing to creativity.

“The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley,” British star Hugh Grant wrote on X.

Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of the documentary Amy, also slammed the commercial.

“Like iPads but don’t know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea. It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook touted the ad, writing: “Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.”

Family Ties actress Justine Bateman replied: “Truly, what is wrong with you?”

Actor Luke Barnett wrote: “If you thought THIS IPad ad was weird, you should have seen the first cut where they lined up all your favorite characters and shot them.”

Apple’s commercial was reportedly created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the marketing agency that works frequently with Apple.

