‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Is Leaving Hollywood for Tennessee

Comedian and Jackass star Steve-O has apparently had enough and is selling his home in Los Angeles for a new place in Tennessee.

TMZ reports the comedian listed his Hollywood Hills home for $1.799 million to join the exodus of those rejecting the city.

Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills with its wonderful view of the city, his 2,300-square-foot California home reportedly has three bedrooms and three baths. It has a lovely kitchen and a large private deck in its backyard.

Steve-O is joining a long list of entertainers, actors, musicians, and stars who have abandoned Hollywood in particular and California in general.

Joe Rogan, for instance, left L.A. for Texas back in 2020.

Rogan, who was an avowed liberal and supported Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders for president in 2020, came to the realization that California had become so restrictive of freedom and commerce that it is “no longer a good place to live.”

Not long after that, rocker Rod Stewart announced he was done with the “toxic culture” of L.A.

For his part, Stewart said he was headed back to the U.K.

There are plenty of other names on the list, too, including Mark Wahlberg, Dean Cain, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Davi, Sheryl Crow, Nikki Sixx, Rob Schneider, Scott Baio, and more.

