Migrant Mother of Three Saved from Drowning in Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Nicaraguan migrant mother of three from drowning in the Rio Grande. The woman became stranded while illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report about marine unit agents rescuing a Nicaraguan migrant woman. The woman’s three children told the agents their mother was still in the river after they crossed.

CLOSE CALL for this mother of three! Alive today thanks to Eagle Pass agents who saved this Nicaraguan mother from being swept away in the rapid current of the Rio Grande. Read more here: https://t.co/2RHPAvH4Y1 pic.twitter.com/hH4HiYIKoh — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 18, 2022

Eagle Pass Station agents patrolling the border on February 16 observed a group of 20 migrants crossing the Rio Grande near Rosetta Orchards. During the initial interview, three Nicaraguan juveniles told the agents their mother was still in the freezing cold river.

The agents summoned a Border Patrol marine unit to find the missing woman. The agents found the woman grasping to the cane brush growing out of the river. The woman struggled to keep from being swept away by the swiftly moving current.

The woman told the agents her legs were numb from the frigid temperature of the Rio Grande.

The agents from the Eagle Pass South Station Marine Unit pulled the woman out of the river and transported her back to the riverbank where her three children waited. She did not require further medical attention.

The agents processed the group of 20 migrants under current guidelines from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.