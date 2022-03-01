Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) began chanting, “Build the wall,” after President Joe Biden said officials need to secure the border during his State of the Union address Tuesday.

“Folks, if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure our border and fix the immigration system,” Biden said and received a standing ovation.

As the crowd applauded, Boebert shouted, “Build the Wall!”

“And as you might guess, I think we can do both,” Biden continued:

At our border, we’ve installed new technology like cutting edge scanners to better detect drug smuggling. We’ve set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch more human traffickers. We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases heard faster.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Boebert wrote, “I’ll say it louder for the folks in the back: BUILD THE WALL!!!”

I’ll say it louder for the folks in the back: BUILD THE WALL!!! #SOTU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, in October, over half a million people crossing the border and illegal aliens were released into the United States interior since the beginning of last year, predominantly by Biden’s administration, data showed.

“In addition to border crossers and illegal aliens released by the Biden administration, the data reveals that DHS estimates that more than 344,000 illegal aliens successfully crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since October 1, 2020,” Breitbart News reported.

In December, Boebert told the outlet that Democrats “play the victim” to steal attention from their policies regarding medical mandates and the southern border.

“Every bright, shiny thing that you see comes from the Democrats — an Ilhan Omar, Lauren Boebert spat — is just a distraction from their policies,” she noted. “They have to play the victim in some role, because their policies are destroying our country.”