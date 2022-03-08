Large Migrant Groups Continue to Overwhelm Texas’ Busiest Border Sector

Border Patrol agents in the nation’s busiest sector continue to be overwhelmed by large migrant groups. Over the past weekend, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 2,500 migrants.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted an image of Border Patrol agents processing a large group of 165 migrants apprehended near Eagle Pass over the weekend. The group illegally crossed the border from Mexico, tying up Border Patrol resources for hours.

The large groups continue and so does the volume of illegal border crossers in the Del Rio Sector. This past weekend, agents working in Eagle Pass, Texas encountered a group of 165 migrants. With high volume comes greater risk of injury, death & crime. It needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/8QWfJ9W8Xw — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 7, 2022

“With high volume comes greater risk of injury, death & crime,” Chief Owens stated. “It needs to stop.”

Over the weekend, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 2,438 migrants who illegally crossed into Texas. Those included 57 unaccompanied children and 365 family units, the chief tweeted.

DRT Rewind: This past weekend, Del Rio Sector agents encountered:

•2,438 migrants

•57 Unaccompanied children

•365 Family units

•3 criminal aliens

•17 Smuggling attempts

•29 Rescues

Tirelessly, our agents push on to protect our nation’s borders. pic.twitter.com/OALeHtd9nQ — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 7, 2022

During that period, the agents carried out 29 migrant rescues and stopped 17 human smuggling attempts.

Unfortunately, one rescue attempt turned out unsuccessful after a four-year-old child was swept away from his mother’s arms and drowned, Breitbart Texas reported.

The mother reported the incident after surrendering to Texas National Guard soldiers south of Eagle Pass. River unit agents and a CBP helicopter crew attempted without success to find the child.