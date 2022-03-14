Mexican Army Captures Narco-Terrorist near Texas Border

Mexican federal forces arrested a top narco-terrorist in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. The feared Los Zetas Cartel boss is responsible for terrorist-style attacks on civilians, mass murders, forced disappearances, and the establishment of extermination camps near Texas.

Known by his nickname “El Huevo or the Egg,” Juan Gerardo Trevino is described by Mexico’s government as the leader of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas. The arrest took place on Sunday night in the Hidalgo neighborhood of Nuevo Laredo, a joint statement from Mexico’s’ Army, Attorney General’s Office, National Guard, and the National Intelligence Center revealed.

The operation against El Huevo was based on three arrest warrants. At the time of the arrest, El Huevo had two firearms with him and his gunmen tried to clash with the military. Military forces rushed El Huevo out of the city via helicopter and ultimately put him on a plane to Mexico City.

Teams of CDN gunmen terrorized Nuevo Laredo by carrying out attacks, torching vehicles, and targeting the U.S. Consulate in response. Trevino is the nephew of the jailed kingpin Miguel Angel “Z-40” Trevino.

El Huevo is wanted in Coahuila for his role in ordering a large scale terror-style attack in 2019 in Villa Union, where hundreds of gunmen stormed the small city and killed two dozens people. At the time of the attack, Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme said the cartel invasion was an attempt to terrorize the people of Coahuila.

The CDN-Los Zetas are responsible for hundreds of kidnappings along the highway that connects Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey and violent crimes in five Mexican states.

