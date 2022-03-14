Mexican Cartel Gunmen Attack U.S. Consulate Building near Texas

Teams of gunmen attacked a U.S. consular building, a Mexican military base, and other buildings in a border city near Texas following the rumored arrest of a leader with the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas Cartel.

The violence began late Sunday night in Nuevo Laredo when gunmen took to the streets and fired shots at the local U.S. Consulate building. The gunmen also attacked a Mexican military building and set up blockades along busy avenues. For those blockades, the gunmen parked and torched stolen tractor-trailers and buses.

Fuentes federales informan que fue presuntamente detenido el máximo líder de los Zetas del Cártel del Noreste "Huevo Treviño" sobrino de los hermanos Treviño Morales Z40 y Z42 a primeras horas al llevarlo al cuartel la @SEDENAmx sufrio 35 agresiones. #NuevoLaredo.

While Mexico’s federal government has not revealed any official information about the violence, law enforcement sources tell Breitbart Texas the actions were a response to a military operation targeting the cartel’s leadership. Known as “El Huevo or the Egg,” Juan Gerardo Trevino is the current boss of the CDN-Los Zetas in Nuevo Laredo and is the nephew of the jailed kingpin Miguel Angel “Z-40” Trevino.

In response to the attack and shootouts throughout the city, the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo sent out social media alerts telling people nearby to shelter in place.

Due to reports of gunfire overnight near the U.S. Consulate and in locations throughout Nuevo Laredo, U.S. gov. employees have been advised to continue to shelter in place. U.S. citizens should avoid the areas or continue to shelter in place.

For emergencies, call 5550802000.

In a similar fashion, Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas released messages warning the public to be careful of the blockades.

Ante los lamentables hechos registrados la madrugada de este lunes en la ciudad, les pedimos a todos extremar precauciones.Algunas vialidades aún siguen inaccesibles.Mantengo constante comunicación con autoridades federales y estatales.Estaré informando.Dios bendiga Nuevo Laredo.

Residents recorded the sound of firefights throughout the city as cartel gunmen carried out attacks against military forces.

Reporte preliminar a 7:45 am

Reporte preliminar a 7:45 am

Se tuvo conocimiento que, pasada la medianoche, hubo bloqueos en dos avenidas principales de #NuevoLaredo, con colocación de vehículos pesados- al menos dos de ellos (tractocamiones) incendiados- así como lanzamiento de ponchallantas. (hilo)

The CDN hold Nuevo Laredo under an iron grip with extreme influence over local politicians and news outlets. They are responsible for hundreds of kidnappings along the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey. Additionally, the criminal organization uses mass graves and incineration sites to dispose of victims. The cartel also wages fierce turf wars in Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon to take control of new smuggling and distribution territories.

