WATCH: Texas Trooper, National Guard Arrest Smugglers After Children Left in Moving Truck

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and National Guard soldiers apprehended a pair of human smugglers near the border in Laredo, Texas. Video released by the State shows a pursuit ending as the smugglers bail out of the moving truck and leave migrants, including children, to fend for themselves.

Video tweeted by the Texas DPS South Texas Region shows a trooper in pursuit of a suspected human smuggling vehicle in Laredo. The driver failed to yield to the traffic stop and led the trooper on a pursuit. The pursuit took a dangerous turn when the driver slowed his truck and bailed out of the vehicle. This left the vehicle moving down the street with no driver.

WATCH: LAREDO – The intense moments when a @TxDPS Tpr and @TXMilitary chase down a vehicle left in drive and occupied with children, after a human smuggler evades – 3 adults & 2 children were safely rescued unharmed. Smuggler & scout were arrested. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/PS05U3gOm1 — TxDPS – South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 22, 2022

The trooper got out of her vehicle to attempt to stop the driver but then diverted her attention to the moving occupied vehicle. The dash cam video shows the trooper and two Texas Military Department soldiers chasing the vehicle on foot.

The trooper’s body cam shows her efforts to catch up to the truck which finally came to a stop. She initially initiated a felony stop procedure, not knowing who was still inside the truck.

Once she and the soldiers realized the vehicle was occupied by three smuggled migrant adults and two children, she holstered her weapon and provided assistance.

DPS officials report the arrest of the alleged human smuggler and a scout.

The trooper and Texas Military Department soldiers are deployed to South Texas under Operation Lone Star. The border security mission ordered by the governor in response to the onslaught of illegal migrant crossings along the Texas border with Mexico includes more than a thousand DPS troopers and more than 10,000 Texas Military Department soldiers and airmen.

“There are lives that have been lost because of the Biden administration’s refusal to secure the border,” Gov. Abbott told Breitbart Texas in an exclusive interview earlier this month. “Conversely, there are lives that have been saved because of the fentanyl and other drugs that we have seized.”

In addition to the drug seizures, the governor explained the impact Texas made on human smuggling and human trafficking.

“There’s horrific human trafficking going on that Texas has been able to interdict, stop, and prevent the human traffickers — or better, arrest the human traffickers,” the governor stated.

“Anybody that says we’re not doing anything down here, to be honest, doesn’t care about human traffickers. They do not care about fentanyl. They do not care about the smugglers. They do not care about the endangerment they’re putting these ranchers in,” he continued. “Either they’re in complete denial, or they simply do not care about what’s going on.”