Texas Border Sector Overwhelmed by Large Migrant Group Crossings

The apprehension of migrants illegally crossing the border in the Del Rio Sector continues at a record-setting pace, according to Border Patrol officials. The tactic of crossing large groups strains resources and manpower in one of the nation’s busiest sectors.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo of Border Patrol agents near Eagle Pass, Texas, processing a large group of nearly 200 migrants. Border Patrol classifies a “large group” as 100 or more migrants apprehended in a single event.

Del Rio Sector continues to see record numbers of large groups and illegal entries. A group of 187 subjects illegally crossed near Eagle Pass. This puts an enormous strain on manpower & resources that are already fully-engaged w/ record apprehensions. https://t.co/cpzYgF7t2z pic.twitter.com/MgkwZPlWOH — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 28, 2022

“A group of 187 subjects illegally crossed near Eagle Pass,” Chief Owens tweeted. “This puts an enormous strain on manpower & resources that are already fully-engaged w/ record apprehensions.”

Over the past weekend, Del Rio Sector agents arrested more than 2,500 migrants. These included more than 70 unaccompanied minors and 516 family units, the sector chief stated in another tweet. In addition, the agents interdicted 30 smuggling incidents, rescued eight migrants, and arrested four criminal aliens.

DRT Rewind: This past weekend, Del Rio Sector agents encountered: * 2,526 migrants

* 71 Unaccompanied children

* 516 Family units

* 4 criminal aliens

* 30 Smuggling attempts

* 8 Rescues pic.twitter.com/dzMNMx3aNE — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 28, 2022

The record-setting pace of border crossings in this sector led Chief Owens to curtail many regular duties — including patrolling the border. Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark, a retired Border Patrol supervisor with 32 years of experience, reported. He observed agents were largely absent along the border during a recent check.

“A constant flow of migrants crossed the Rio Grande and searched for law enforcement authorities to surrender to this week,” Clark wrote. “In the busiest migrant crossing areas around the city, authorities were largely absent. The options available to the migrants were Texas Army National Guard soldiers positioned along the riverbank and near common crossing points.”

The article continues:

A Department of Homeland Security source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says the level of overcrowding in Border Patrol facilities is crippling the agency’s ability to respond to citizen calls and has left the border open. The source says the absence of Border Patrol agents is also contributing to migrant deaths in the area. At least 10 drownings have been reported during the first two weeks of March.

The situation along the border is only expected to worsen when the Biden Administration suspends the Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocol put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Trump-era. That suspension is anticipated to happen around April 1, Clark reported.