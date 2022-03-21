GRAPHIC EXCLUSIVE: 10 Migrant Drownings over 2 Weeks in One Texas Border Area

Federal officials report a spike in the number of migrants drowning in the Rio Grande while attempting to illegally cross the border from Mexico. In the last two weeks, at least 10 drowned in the Del Rio Sector, according to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A federal law enforcement official speaking with Breitbart Texas under condition of anonymity reported the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, during the past two weeks. The photo provided by the official serves as a warning about the dangers of the swiftly moving waters of the Rio Grande at this time of year.

These drownings resulted in marine unit Border Patrol agents having to recover the bodies of eight victims. One of these victims was a four-year-old child who was swept out of the mother’s arms by the current, Breitbart Texas reported. A few days later, as Breitbart toured the region and spoke with marine unit agents, the agents found the child’s lifeless body.

In addition to the eight drowned migrants in Eagle Pass, agents in Del Rio recovered the body of a one-year-old Brazilian girl from the Rio Grande on March 18, independent journalist Ali Bradley tweeted. The child was reportedly swept away from her father while crossing the river. He is also presumed to have drowned, but his body has yet to be recovered.

2/3…The sheriff says the father hasn’t been found. This is the 3rd death of a child 4y/o or under in the last week in Del Rio Sector. The Sheriff says water levels are high, the Amistad dam has been releasing water to RGV & Mexico.

*Photo if you’re not familiar w/ops & agreement pic.twitter.com/zUwQuR8xub — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 18, 2022

Dr. Corinne Stern, Medical Examiner for Webb County, Texas, told Breitbart she is shocked at “how quiet the media has been with this.” While she does not have numbers from Maverick County, Texas, for this year. Eagle Pass is the county seat for Maverick County. She said the operational agreement between the two counties has not been renewed and Maverick County is holding the bodies.

“We had 296 crossing death come through this office last year!!,” Dr. Stern told Breitbart. “104 were from Webb (Laredo) and 72 were from Maverick (Eagle Pass) —most of theirs were drownings.”

She added that she too has heard about a large number of migrant deaths in Maverick County. At this time, specific numbers are not available from her agency.

Another tragedy confirmed. DYK: Our agents are provided Peer Support services to help them cope w/ these types of incidents. No matter how many times they see something like this, it always takes a toll. https://t.co/pD0Wwxi22r — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) March 19, 2022

Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP officials for confirmation of the number of drownings in a short period of time in this single Texas border sector. Officials responded they would not release these numbers at this time and offered no further comment.