Texas Border City Man Gets Prison for Making Child Porn with 4-Year-Old

A Texas border city man will spend 16 years in prison for making child porn with a four-year-old.

A federal judge sentenced Marcos Daniel Gomez Wednesday to 16 years in prison. The 21-year-old from Brownsville, Texas, pleaded guilty last October to charges of making child porn with a four-year-old, court documents show.

The criminal case began in July when agents with Homeland Security Investigations obtained a search warrant and found explicit sexual images on the man’s phone. When they questioned the man, he admitted to having sexually abused the child and making a recording.

According to federal prosecutors, from June 1 to June 20, 2020, Gomez solicited a four-year-old to engage in sexually explicit conduct which he recorded with his cell phone.

Court documents do not reveal how Gomez met the child.

Initially, Gomez tried to fight the charges but pleaded guilty shortly before the trial was about to start in late 2021.

During the court hearing this week, the child’s mother expressed the pain and sadness caused by Gomez’s actions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a prepared statement.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.